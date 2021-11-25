Ndichu brothers demand arrest of Murgor sisters

In a letter through their lawyer, Edwin Sifuna, the brothers say the two should be arrested for assaulting and causing actual harm to one Munira Hassan on October 17 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel.

CCTV footage seen by this writer paints a clear picture of how the whole scuffle started, with Hassan being thrown at the center of it all.

The video started with Hassan exchanging what looked like a phone with one of twin brothers and from a far Stephanie was seen walking towards the counter where Hassan and the brothers were seated.

Pulse Live Kenya

Minutes later, one of the twin brothers who was in a white shirt whispered something to Stephanie, leaving her irritated.

The ambush was followed by an altercation, and the Ndichus were captured fighting Stephanie and her boyfriend Samuel.

The CCTV footage also shows Hassan in what appears to be a war of words with Stephanie at the lift lobby, before the Ndichus arrived.

Security guards at the hotel managed to calm down the Murgor sisters before they left using the lift.

Pulse Live Kenya

At 2:59 a.m., the twin brothers were seen outside vandalizing Samuel’s car. At 3:16 a.m., the twin brothers were seen at the front parking of the hotel in the company of Hassan, before checking into the facility again.

At 3:19 a.m., police officers were seen at the scene. Their presence led to a lengthy talk with the Murgor sisters who left the hotel at 4:30 a.m. and reported the matter to Akila Police Station in South C.

Last week, November 19, a rumour circulated on social media claiming the brothers had requested the sisters to solve the matter amicably. However, the former through their lawyer dispelled the gossip.

“Contrary to what the Murgor Sisters are claiming, our clients have made no offers at all to settle this matter because they firmly believe in due process,” Sifuna said in a statement on Thursday.

Pulse Live Kenya

“As such our position remains that we want to meet these extortionists in court. We will not negotiate with criminals,” he added.

The brothers further accused the sisters of trying to intimidate the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, over the matter.