Ndichu brothers demand arrest of Murgor sisters

Cyprian Kimutai

Through their lawyer, the brothers say the sisters should be arrested for assault

Wapi-Pay co-founders Paul Ndichu and Eddie Ndichu
Wapi-Pay co-founders Paul Ndichu and Eddie Ndichu

The Ndichu brothers versus Murgor sisters cataclysm definitely deserves its own show. In a new twist, Paul and Eddie Ndichu, caught on camera assaulting Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor have now demanded the arrest of the two sisters.

In a letter through their lawyer, Edwin Sifuna, the brothers say the two should be arrested for assaulting and causing actual harm to one Munira Hassan on October 17 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel.

CCTV footage seen by this writer paints a clear picture of how the whole scuffle started, with Hassan being thrown at the center of it all.

The video started with Hassan exchanging what looked like a phone with one of twin brothers and from a far Stephanie was seen walking towards the counter where Hassan and the brothers were seated.

Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders
Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, two women in viral video of Eddie and Paul Ndichu seek legal action against the Wapi Pay founders Pulse Live Kenya

Minutes later, one of the twin brothers who was in a white shirt whispered something to Stephanie, leaving her irritated.

The ambush was followed by an altercation, and the Ndichus were captured fighting Stephanie and her boyfriend Samuel.

The CCTV footage also shows Hassan in what appears to be a war of words with Stephanie at the lift lobby, before the Ndichus arrived.

Security guards at the hotel managed to calm down the Murgor sisters before they left using the lift.

Cheryl and Stephanie with Murgor at Langata DCIO offices on October 25, 2021. Image: COURTESY
Cheryl and Stephanie with Murgor at Langata DCIO offices on October 25, 2021. Image: COURTESY Pulse Live Kenya

At 2:59 a.m., the twin brothers were seen outside vandalizing Samuel’s car. At 3:16 a.m., the twin brothers were seen at the front parking of the hotel in the company of Hassan, before checking into the facility again.

At 3:19 a.m., police officers were seen at the scene. Their presence led to a lengthy talk with the Murgor sisters who left the hotel at 4:30 a.m. and reported the matter to Akila Police Station in South C.

Last week, November 19, a rumour circulated on social media claiming the brothers had requested the sisters to solve the matter amicably. However, the former through their lawyer dispelled the gossip.

“Contrary to what the Murgor Sisters are claiming, our clients have made no offers at all to settle this matter because they firmly believe in due process,” Sifuna said in a statement on Thursday.

Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend.
Business duo Eddie and Paul Ndichu have been accused of attacking female clients at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi over the weekend. Pulse Live Kenya

“As such our position remains that we want to meet these extortionists in court. We will not negotiate with criminals,” he added.

The brothers further accused the sisters of trying to intimidate the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, over the matter.

“The Murgor Sisters must be reminded that the ODPP is an independent office not subject to direction or control of anyone, including famous uncles,” Sifuna revealed.

Cyprian Kimutai

