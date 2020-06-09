Jubilee activist Njeri Thorne has come under criticism after she made a tweet many interpreted to be a threat against the life of LSK President Nelson Havi.

Havi on Monday evening announced that he would be leading the LSK to petition Parliament to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta prompting the chilling tweet from Ms Thorne.

"At this rate....Nelson Havi will die before end of 2020," she tweeted.

Many of those who reacted to her tweet criticized her choice of words in a country that has a long history of assassinations against those who hold dissenting political positions.

"That’s not the way EVER to entrench and grow democracy. Never! Shouldn’t even be a fleeting thought, let alone an idea," civil society activist Benji Ndolo commented.

"Njeri Kifo ni njia yetu sote. Leo mimi, kesho wewe, kesho kutwa jirani. Don't wish death on people. Especially not in a reckless government situation where our lives are disposed off like garbage. There are many things we can 'joke' about. Death is not one," popular chef Shoba Gatimu said.

"Seriously,it’s not funny even if it’s a warning or precaution....you can kill a revolutionary but can’t stop a revolution that it’s time has arrived,you can only try to delay or sabotage it," Mutichilo Mike said.

Thorne unsuccessfully sought the Jubilee ticket to contest the Lang'ata Parliamentary seat and has been runs a political communications consultancy firm.

She has recently been posting photos hanging out with the DPP Noordin Haji and EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak.