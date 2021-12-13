RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Uhuru's daughter Ngina was sandwiched by two men in black suits who appeared to be her private security detail.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina joined her father for her first public function after giving birth.

Ngina accompanied her parents at the Jamuhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

A video of the VIP podium seen by this writer captured the new mom who was seated behind her grandmother and Kenya’s maiden first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

She was sandwiched by two men in black suits who appeared to be her private security detail.

She was masked up which probably explains why her attendance was not immediately picked up by the media.

The first daughter delivered her child at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on September 16, which was kept under wraps.

Ngina's pregnancy was kept a well-guarded secret, and only those close to the first family knew she was expecting.

The gender and identity of Uhuru’s third grandchild are also yet to be revealed 3 months after the delivery.

Kenyatta's firstborn son, and his wife Fiona Acholla have two children, Wanjiru (named after first lady Margaret Kenyatta) and Uhuru (named after the president).

The head of state, like his three grandchildren, was born at the Aga Khan Hospital, one of the popular private hospitals in the country.

Aga Khan Hospital’s Princess Zahra Pavilion labour, delivery, and recovery unit is one of the most costly maternity units in the country.

Normal delivery costs roughly Sh120,000, while a caesarian section costs around Sh220,000.

Aside from the delivery fee, one must be ready to spend anywhere between Sh18,000 and Sh25,000 every day to enjoy the luxury state-of-the-art amenities.

