The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) board has named Dr Peter Kamunyo Gathege as its new CEO.

Dr Kamunyo has gained a reputation through MedSorce Group where he is currently CEO.

He is said to have 18-years experience in the health industry, having worked in senior management at GlaxoSmithKline and also as the Country Commercial Director and Head of Vaccines & Public Institutions among other senior positions.

He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree (MBChB) from University of Nairobi as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV management from the same institution and a Master of Science degree in Public Health from the University of London.

NHIF troubles

Dr Kamunyo will take over from acting CEO Nicodemas Odungo beginning April 14.

Former CEO Geoffrey Mwangi was ejected from office in November 2018 after he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and disobedience of a lawful order.

Together with former acting Director, Finance and Investments Mr Wilbert Kurgat, they were also charged with misappropriation of funds.