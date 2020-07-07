Pre-primary, Primary and Secondary schools will reopen in January, 2021.

This was announced on Tuesday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who also reported there will be no KCPE and KCSE exams in 2020.

Prof Magoha said that based on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Education stakeholders have shelved the initial proposal to reopen schools in September for class 8 and form 4 learners.

All learners in grade 1 to 4, Standard 5 to 7 and form 1 to 3 will remain in their current classes in 2020.

Education CS George Magoha during a recent press briefing on the reopening of schools amid Coronavirus pandemic

Schools closed

The Education CS, speaking at KICD on Tuesday further stated that the learners will sit their examinations later in 2021.

On March 15, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered for the closure of all schools in the country after Kenya reported her first COVID-19 case.

Most schools, mainly in urban areas embraced online studies, with questions raised on disadvantaged learners in rural parts of the country.

The cost or accessibility of laptops and other related gadgets as well as data is another main concern even to those in urban centres.