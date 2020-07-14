Highly skilled Kenyans without degree-level qualifications will from next year be allowed to apply for work permits in Britain.

Under the new under post-Brexit immigration rules, non-graduate Kenyans will be able to compete with job-seekers from the European Union and other regions.

Report by a local daily indicated that the UK has lowered the requirements for job applicants to the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent from degree-level.

Kenyan professionals in fields such as IT, accountancy, plumbing and electrical works will now be able to compete with other migrants for jobs in such fields.

Non-graduates to get work visas to UK

Deal

The UK estimates a huge climb in job vacancies after the new post-Brexit immigration system ended free movement of labour between it and the EU following Brexit.

“An applicant’s job must be at the minimum skill level of A-level or equivalent, rather than degree level under the current system,” the British home office said.

Under the new system, those wishing to live and work in the UK must gain 70 points – and points are awarded for criteria such as having a job offer, holding a PhD relevant to the job, speaking English and earning more than £22,000 (Ksh2.97 million) per year.