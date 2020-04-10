Just when we thought that Coronavirus did stop reggae, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Friday insisted that BBI must go on once the pandemic is contained.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Citizen, Raila urged Kenyans to be prepared for a referendum after the COVID-19 pandemic. He further noted that those assigned to work on the report are still doing their job and the only thing remaining will be to hand it over after the pandemic.

BBI is still on

“It’s still on. Nobody can stop reggae. COVID-19 is not a person and BBI is not on hold,” noted Raila.

He added that BBI will involve parliamentarians where new laws are needed and they will also be putting into consideration the recommendations from Kenyans.

Raila donations to Kibra

Addressing the issue of COVID-19 in Kenya, Raila noted that in case there is a lockdown, the government must be prepared to feed Kenyans. He also urged politicians to help needy Kenyans.

On Thursday, Raila donated foodstuffs worth Ksh 30 million to Kibra residents.