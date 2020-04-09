Residents of the Kibra on Thursday received a generous donation from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his family.

Together with BIDCO and Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), the Odinga family donated foodstuffs worth Sh30 million to be distributed through government channels.

The special AU envoy's press secretary Dennis Onyango elaborated that the donation is meant to cushion the families in Kibra from the effects of Coronavirus in the country.

File image of Raila Odinga campaigning for Bernard Imran Okoth in Kibra.

"Hon. Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga will shortly donate an assortment of supplies to the residents of Kibra, through the Government of Kenya, to help alleviate the challenges faced by the community as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," his statement read in part.

