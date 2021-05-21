Disquiet as MCAs plot removal of another County Governor

During a session at the assembly, Homa Bay Central MCA Julius Nyambok raised a concern that despite budgetary allocations, the county has not witnessed development.

He added that Governor Awiti is to be held responsible for the lag in promised development at the ward level.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti Pulse Live Kenya

"Since we came here in 2017, nothing has been done even in the wards, money has been allocated year after year but there is nothing to show for it," he stated.

Central Karachuonyo MCA Julius Gaya added: "We have been approving budgets in this house, for the last four years, and so far nothing happens. It is in this house, a minister has come, and told us, and that is the ministry of agriculture, that the Sh200 million you approved for me, I have only received Sh2 million"