Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar has been sworn in as the county's new Governor following the impeachment of Mohammed Abdi.
New Wajir Governor sworn in
Mohammed Abdi replaced
The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the Wajir county headquarters on Tuesday morning in accordance with the Assumption of Office of the Governor Act, 2019.
Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka issued a special Gazette Notice on Monday following the Senators' decision to uphold Abdi's impeachment.
The immediate former governor was indicted on gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010; the County Government Act, 2012; the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015 and the Public Finance Management Act, 2012.
Assumption of the Office of Governor committee chairperson, Abdullahi Maalim, issued a Gazette Notice on the swearing-in of the new governor shortly after the impeachment notice.
"PURSUANT to Articles 181, 182 (1) (e) and 182 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, section 33 (7) of the County Governments Act, 2012, sections 5, 6, 11 (1), 12 (1) and 16 (1) (a) of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 and further to Gazette Notice No. 4702 dated the 17th May, 2021, by the Speaker of the Senate and in accordance with the provisions of Article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, it is notified for information of the general public that the swearing-in ceremony of Ahmed Ali Muktar, as the Governor of Wajir County, shall take place on Tuesday, 18th May 2021, at Wajir County Headquarters, starting at 10:00 a.m," the notice read.
