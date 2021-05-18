New Wajir Governor sworn in

"PURSUANT to Articles 181, 182 (1) (e) and 182 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, section 33 (7) of the County Governments Act, 2012, sections 5, 6, 11 (1), 12 (1) and 16 (1) (a) of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 and further to Gazette Notice No. 4702 dated the 17th May, 2021, by the Speaker of the Senate and in accordance with the provisions of Article 74 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, it is notified for information of the general public that the swearing-in ceremony of Ahmed Ali Muktar, as the Governor of Wajir County, shall take place on Tuesday, 18th May 2021, at Wajir County Headquarters, starting at 10:00 a.m," the notice read.