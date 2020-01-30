The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday suspended the Northern E Coach matatu Sacco over what the authority termed as national security concerns.

The Sacco plies routes from Nairobi to the North Eastern regions of the country which have been affected by Al Shabaab attacks.

The ban comes barely one week after two people were seriously injured after suspected Al-Shabaab militia attacked the bus they were travelling in.

The driver of the Wajir-bound bus at the time had attempted to drive off but the attackers fired and punctured the vehicle's front tyres.

Passengers would later disembark from the vehicle and flee suspecting that the attackers were following them.

"NTSA wishes to notifies the public that it has suspended Northern E Coach Travellers Sacco following national security concerns and failure to comply with the requirements of the NTSA (Operation of PSV) Regulation 2014.

"Members of the public are advised not to board any vehicle belonging to the suspended Sacco in order to avoid any inconveniences.

"The Sacco has been directed to present all its 35 vehicles to the nearest police station with immediate effect. The traffic department has been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the Sacco," a notice by Director General George Njau read in part.