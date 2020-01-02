Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a bus at Lamu County.

Alarm was first raised by a post on Facebook, but the attack was confirmed by Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

The bus came from Mombasa and was headed to Lamu when it was attacked at Nyongoro area within Lamu County.

"I have heard of such an incident but I am headed to the scene... I am also liaising with officers on the ground," Macharia said.

"Details on injuries, casualties or the bus company are yet to be established but I'll give details soonest," he added.