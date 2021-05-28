The Thursday evening accident saw the building come down with ongoing construction already into the final stages of the third floor.

The 5 storey building has taken up to Sh. 379M with two floors already in completion.

Nyamira County Commissioner, Amos Mariba, says the 8 were among 51 people who were at the site.

Mariba further added that no casualties have been reported so far, adding that a probe has since been launched to establish the cause of the incident.

Nyamira’s County Assembly Sh.379M building collapses Pulse Live Kenya

