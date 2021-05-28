At least 8 construction workers have been injured after the building that was to house the Nyamira County Assembly collapsed.
Nyamira's County Assembly Sh.379M building collapses
Three construction workers in critical condition
The Thursday evening accident saw the building come down with ongoing construction already into the final stages of the third floor.
The 5 storey building has taken up to Sh. 379M with two floors already in completion.
Nyamira County Commissioner, Amos Mariba, says the 8 were among 51 people who were at the site.
Mariba further added that no casualties have been reported so far, adding that a probe has since been launched to establish the cause of the incident.
