Speaker, James Ndegwa Wahome was impeached after 31 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) supported the motion while six of them opposed,with one abstention.
Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker impeached again for the third time
Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker was on Saturday impeached for the third time in less than six months.
The MCAs accuse the speaker of abuse of office, militarizing the assembly, disregard to the law, victimizing assembly members and staff, impunity, corruption, poor leadership, nepotism and unlawful recruitment of staff.
The impeachment motion was moved by Leader of Majority, Edinald King’ori, who also accused Wahome of undermining the leadership of Governor Francis Kimemia.
Wahome, who had been impeached on April 29, was reinstated after a High Court sitting in Nakuru decided that he would hold office until a case he had filed against his removal was heard and determined.
Wahome has blamed Governor Kimemia for being behind the bid by MCAs to remove him from office; alleging that his removal is based on his stand on corruption and criticism of Governor Kimemia’s leadership.
