Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker impeached again for the third time

The MCAs accuse the speaker of abuse of office, militarizing the assembly, disregard to the law, victimizing assembly members and staff, impunity, corruption, poor leadership, nepotism and unlawful recruitment of staff.

The impeachment motion was moved by Leader of Majority, Edinald King’ori, who also accused Wahome of undermining the leadership of Governor Francis Kimemia.

Wahome, who had been impeached on April 29, was reinstated after a High Court sitting in Nakuru decided that he would hold office until a case he had filed against his removal was heard and determined.