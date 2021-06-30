Businessman abducted in broad daylight as employees watch helplessly

According to eyewitness reports, Guandaru was kidnapped from his car parked outside one of his businesses in broad daylight by men who wore face masks.

The gang which was riding in a Subaru Outback ambushed and took him away in less than ten minutes, shoving Guandaru inside their waiting vehicle before speedily driving off from the scene.

Guandaru had, according to reports, tried to shout for help, but none of the curious onlookers and staff dared help him.

“When we saw the type of vehicle the men were driving – a Subaru Outback –, we suspected they were police officers, and that they were arresting the businessman for reasons well known to them,” one of the witnesses said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Family members have made a formal report to Nyeri Central Police Station on his disappearance prompting an investigation.

Police officers probing the incident said that his mobile phone was switched off at the crime scene.

“We haven’t made significant progress in our search for the businessman. We couldn’t immediately identify the men because their faces were covered in masks. We hope the vehicle’s registration plate number would help us unravel who the suspects are,” Nyeri County Police Commander Adiel Nyange told the media.

Detectives are analysing CCTV footage obtained from nearby buildings to crack the case.

The businessman’s wife Cecilia Wamaitha told the police that he had been receiving calls from a private number two days before the incident occured.

“Since Monday, a private number has been calling him frequently. On two occasions, when he picked, the caller terminated the call,” Wamaitha revealed.

“My husband did not have enemies that I know of, nor did he appear distressed in these past few days,” she added.

She learned about the abduction from an employee who called her after the incident.