A Whatsup status made by Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu after the impeachment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has caused anxiety among Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga's political camp.

Dr Karugu congratulated Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro who is set to assume the office of Kiambu Governor following Waititu's impeachment.

She went on to attack "thieving Governors" in a statement that did not sit well with allies of her boss.

“Congratulations my friend Dr Nyoro. A lesson to all Deputy Governors, let’s stay above the madness and the Governor-led corruption. That’s the only way some of these counties will be rescued,” the controversial status read.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu's whatsup status celebrating Waititu impeachment causes anxiety

Social media campaign

A few hours latter, a social media campaign to discredit the Nyeri Deputy Governor was launched and dominated social media platforms in Kenya.

The campaign, executed through the hashtag #NyeriDGIsAntiDevolution, became the number three trending topic on Twitter.

The trend appeared to have been sponsored by people close to Governor Kahiga given that most of the contributors were influencer-bloggers who earn a living by pushing topics from various clients.

"Nyeri County Deputy Governor Madam Caroline Karagu is up on arms against the people of Kiambu and the Governor. She has decided to sabotage devolution; How on earth should such a purported leader want to get into the office through the backdoor..? #NyeriDGIsAntiDevolution," one blogger wrote.

"We see why you have been frustrating your boss.So hii kiti unaitaka sana.You are now a Deputy Governor who is absent and yet u are paid na tax payers money.The good hearted governor alikupatia kiti roho safi because she thought you shared a vision for Nyeri kumbe you are just a Delilah who is power thirsty and keen on causing chaos in Nyeri. You want the governor's seat this bad? Or what is your game plan? What a shame," Olive Kui said on Facebook.

Karugu was picked as deputy governor by Kahiga who became Nyeri Governor after the death of Wahome Gakuru who was elected Nyeri county boss during the August 7th general election.