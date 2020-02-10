ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Monday viewed former President Daniel arap Moi's body which is lying in state at Parliament Buildings.

Odinga was among thousands who went to view Moi's body on the last day of public viewing.

His style was unique as he came prepared with a whisk which he used to bade goodbye to the late President by waving three times.

He was accompanied by members of his family including his wife Ida Odinga who could not hide her bemusement at her husband's mourning style.

Odinga regularly uses the unique mourning style - especially when attending funerals of prominent Kenyans.

The style is said to have roots in Luo customs and was widely used by his father - Kenya's founding Vice President the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga at Parliament Buildings, courtesy of Citizen TV: