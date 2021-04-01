The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has issued a notice on the three candidates shortlisted for the 2022 presidential ticket.

In a statement to the press, ODM named former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as the top contenders.

"We wish to inform our members that as of close of business yesterday (Wednesday), the named candidates had submitted their applications in the prescribed manner.

"The NEB shall scrutinize the three applications, vet the candidates as required by the ODM elections and nominations rules and subsequent thereto announce the next processes and table in accordance with the ODM constitution," the party's statement read in part.