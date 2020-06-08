Orange Democratic Party (ODM) National youth coordinator Benson Musungu has tested positive for coronavirus..

In a statement, Musungu confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19 and he is currently admitted in ICU at the Aga Khan hospital.

"Good people, it's true I am admitted, my 6th day in ICU after turning Covid-19 positive," part of his tweet read.

ODM National youth coordinator Benson Musungu

He also urged Kenyans to be more cautious and follow the guidelines instituted by the Ministry of Health.

Fighting Covid-19

Kenya continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with cases steadily rising each day with the number of confirmed cases now standing at 2,767.

The Government has locked down counties including Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera and imposed a night-time curfew as part of containment efforts.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Courtesy)

To fight the disease, the government rolled out mass testing in virus hot spots, borders remain shut and a ban on public gatherings continues.

On Saturday President Uhuru Kenyatta in a national address announced a raft of restriction renewals aimed at virus containment.