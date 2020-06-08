Orange Democratic Party (ODM) National youth coordinator Benson Musungu has tested positive for coronavirus..
In a statement, Musungu confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19 and he is currently admitted in ICU at the Aga Khan hospital.
"Good people, it's true I am admitted, my 6th day in ICU after turning Covid-19 positive," part of his tweet read.
He also urged Kenyans to be more cautious and follow the guidelines instituted by the Ministry of Health.
Fighting Covid-19
Kenya continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic with cases steadily rising each day with the number of confirmed cases now standing at 2,767.
The Government has locked down counties including Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera and imposed a night-time curfew as part of containment efforts.
To fight the disease, the government rolled out mass testing in virus hot spots, borders remain shut and a ban on public gatherings continues.
On Saturday President Uhuru Kenyatta in a national address announced a raft of restriction renewals aimed at virus containment.