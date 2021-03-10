ODM party leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday taken to the Nairobi Hospital after complaining of fatigue and general body aches.

The former Prime Minister's handlers confirm that he was taken through a number of tests and doctors are yet to give a diagnosis for his symptoms.

His spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, told reporters that the special AU envoy may have to go on bed rest following the doctors' assessment.

"He checked in for a complete series of tests because he has been on a countrywide tour from Turkana to Narok to Busia and Coast region without rest.

"He says he feels okay, but the doctors cautioned that some of the symptoms need to be monitored. The doctors have advised that he takes complete rest as they continue to run tests.," Mr Onyango stated.

The spokesperson further divulged that Mr Odinga will be undergoing his annual medical check-up while at the facility.

He disclosed that it is the ODM party leader's custom to undergo the check up in March of every year.

Reports also indicate that the former PM has been placed in isolation as his condition is being monitored.