National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has spoken on alleged ploy to shortchange handshake partner Raila Odinga.

In an interview with a local radio station, the Kipipiri MP stated that the concerns raised are unfounded.

He added that it is unfortunate that the alleged false claims have been taken up by some of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's allies.

"There are people who got shocked because they thought BBI would not go anywhere. They are now planting insinuations to rub ODM the wrong way. Unfortunately, some people within ODM may have swallowed the bait," he stated.

Over the weekend, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta's handlers were crafting a new deal ahead of the 2022 succession that would leave out the ODM party leader.

MP Kimunya has insisted that the "handshake is bigger than politics," adding that those who were surprised with the overwhelming support for BBI are out to sow seeds of discord within the handshake camp.