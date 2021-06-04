ODM party mourns death of Nairobi leader

Calvince Onyango, the Roysambu constituency Youth League chairperson passed away in a death which has been termed as sudden.

While mourning the death of the youth leader, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris stated that he will be remembered for his empathy.

"Calvince Onyango will be remembered for leading with empathy and humility. As the @TheODMparty Youth Leader for Roysambu Constituency, he championed for long-lasting empowerment. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and to the entire ODM fraternity. Rest in Peace Swa," Passaris eulogized.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ongwen added: "Once again, cruel hand of death has snatched from us a leader, soldier and humanist. Calvince Swa Onyango served our Party as Youth Leader in Roysambu Constituency with dedication and unmatched energy. The ODM fraternity will miss his selfless service. Rest in Power Kiongozi."