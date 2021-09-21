Ofafa Jericho High School & Sigalame high closed following fire Incidents

Form four Students are expected back to school on Friday, while form one, form two and three will report back on Monday.

The fire incident at the school left several students hospitalized at Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu, after inhaling carbon monoxide.

Fire investigators and police officers have launched investigation into the cause of the fire that razed down a dormitory.

Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe who is the CEO of Metropolitan Hospital in Buruburu, said that they had received at least 50 students from Ofafa High school.

Ofafa Jericho High School and Sigalame high closed following fire Incident Pulse Live Kenya

“We are very busy but things are under control, we received 50 young men who were reported to have been involved in a fire incident at their school. We have learned that they were trying to put out a fire and in the process they inhaled smoke. Non has external burn injuries” noted Dr. Gakombe.

Dr. Kanyenje went on to explain that a few of the students will need admission for about 24 hours.

“No one has severe injuries but a few will need admission for about 24 hours but we believe all of them are out of danger, the rest of them would be send back to school once they have been fully attended to” said Dr. Kanyenje Gakombe.

Ofafa Jericho High School and Sigalame high closed following fire Incident Pulse Live Kenya

Sigalame High School closed

On the other hand, Sigalame High School in Busia County, has been closed indefinitely after a fire razed one of the dormitories on Monday night.

This becomes the fourth fire incident in the school since it was reopened this term.