Members of Parliament (MPs) will next week convene for a special siting to debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) 2020 Bill, National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has announced.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kimunya projected that Kenyans should go into a referendum by June.

"I’m expecting that before the end of this week they will have completed a report, and once I have that report, I should convene a special sitting even next week so that we can get rid of it.

“We have not lost as much time as I have seen alluded to out there. Yes, it would have been desirous for us to finish it before the end of March, but so long as we complete the process within April, we still have the month of May,” he stated.