A man identified as Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga who recorded and shared a video of himself during a sexual encounter with a lady believed to be a minor has been arrested.

DCI operatives moved in swiftly shortly after the video which he shared on Facebook went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Man in disgusting video that sparked outrage arrested

The man who identified himself on Facebook as Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga, pulled down the video and deleted his profile soon after the shocking video went viral.

His profile indicated that he was based in Kericho County.

The Kericho County DCI office confirmed that a manhunt had been launched leading to the arrest of Ayoyi a few hours later.

Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga, a man who recorded himself defiling an alleged niece has deleted his Facebook account and gone under, even as sleuths from the Child Protection Unit launch hunt.

Pulselive.co.ke could not independently verify the age of the lady in question.

However, incest charges could be preferred against the man as reports indicate that the lady in question is related to the suspect.