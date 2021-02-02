Peter Opondo has made a media comeback almost a year after quitting Mediamax Network's K24 TV.

The former Head of TV and Digital at K24 is heading to Standard Media Group where he will take up the position of Strategy and Content Editor for Broadcast.

"In pursuit of the business growth and alignment with new business environment, I am pleased to announce that the appointment will take effect from 1st February 2021.

"This position puts Mr Opondo in charge of Editorial Content in all the Standard Group Broadcast properties," partly read an internal memo at Standard.

Kenyan journalist Peter Opondo

Standard CEO Orlando Lyomu added: "A seasoned journalist and Media Executive, Mr Opondo has over 18 years' experience in broadcast, print and digital media. He is currently a Media Strategy and Innovation Consultant and has previously held various senior positions at Mediamax Network Limited.

"He holds a Degree in Mathematics and Economics from Moi university, a Master of Business Administrationfrom Strathmore University and is a Senior Management Leadership Program graduate from Strathmore University," the memo read.