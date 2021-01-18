KTN news anchor Grace Kuria on Sunday announced her exit from the Standard Group owned TV station.

The sassy news anchor made public her departure as she signed off on her last bulletin for the station during the 1PM news.

"I’d also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to God, thank you to my family. Thank you to Standard Group management. Thank you to my colleagues and thank you to you, my viewer, for all the love, for criticism and for all the words of encouragement. Waswahili walisema kilicho na mwanzo kina mwisho and this has been my last broadcast on KTN News and KTN Home. I am entirely grateful, God bless you. God keep you," said Ms. Kuria.

CGTN

She however, did not reveal where she will be headed to next, but sources privy to details of her departure said that she will be joining China Global Television Network (CGTN), where she is set to take up a new role.

Grace Kuria joined KTN News in 2019 after she was poached from Mediamax’s K24 TV.