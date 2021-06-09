Pettiness, personal vendetta: 3 major points in Dr Willy Mutunga's scathing letter to Uhuru

The letter which dressed down the President's recent Judiciary appointments was dated June 8, 2021 and written on the former CJ's official letterhead, complete with his signature.

Without mincing his words, Dr Mutunga condemned the apparent violation of the Constitution, schooling Mr President on the meaning of the oath of office he took.

"I have elected to speak elaborately and strongly on this issue because when apparently innocuous and blithe breaches to the Constitution begin to occur, especially from the highest office in the land, they signal a danagerous dalliance with impunity," Dr Mutunga began his scathing letter to the President.

Resign Mr President

Dr Mutunga asked President Kenyatta to resign from office, if he felt that he could not uphold the Constitution he swore to obey and protect.