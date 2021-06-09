Kenya's 13th Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga has written a strongly-worded letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Pettiness, personal vendetta: 3 major points in Dr Willy Mutunga's scathing letter to Uhuru
Gloves off as ex-CJ scolds Uhuru
The letter which dressed down the President's recent Judiciary appointments was dated June 8, 2021 and written on the former CJ's official letterhead, complete with his signature.
Without mincing his words, Dr Mutunga condemned the apparent violation of the Constitution, schooling Mr President on the meaning of the oath of office he took.
"I have elected to speak elaborately and strongly on this issue because when apparently innocuous and blithe breaches to the Constitution begin to occur, especially from the highest office in the land, they signal a danagerous dalliance with impunity," Dr Mutunga began his scathing letter to the President.
Resign Mr President
Dr Mutunga asked President Kenyatta to resign from office, if he felt that he could not uphold the Constitution he swore to obey and protect.
"If any public officer does not like the powers the Constitution donates to them, or find the exercising of those powers annoyingly inconvenient, they have no business continuing to occupy those offices," the former CJ advised the President.
