Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has been suspended from office following a petition filed with the High Court.

Justice Mwilu has been ordered to refrain from executing the duties of her DCJ office and that of the acting CJ.

The suit which will be heard on February 12, 2021 was filed by a city lawyer, Isiaiah Mwongela.

"A conservatory order is hereby issued against the first respondent restraining her continued occupation of the offices of DCJ the Republic of Kenya, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Member of the Judicial Service Commission and Ombudsman of the Judiciary pending the hearing and determination of this Application," the ruling read.