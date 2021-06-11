Photos of excited DCI boss Kinoti in a Safari Rally promo car

The radical investigations boss was seen driving the simple Toyota car branded with the WRC Safari Rally Championship colours at his Kiambu Road offices.

Kinoti had, shortly before, held a meeting with the organizers of the fete which will be making a comeback since it was halted back in 2002.

A statement from his office noted that the organizers had made a courtesy call on the DCI boss ahead of the event that will be taking place at the end on June.

"The CEO, Safari Rally Kenya, Mr Phineas Kimathi, alongside other Directors, last evening paid a courtesy call to the DCI Director, Mr George Kinoti at his Mazingira Complex offices.

"Their visit comes a few days to the WRC Safari Rally Championship, that will be staged in the country from 25th to 27th this month, after an absence of almost two decades," the brief read.

Return of WRC Safari Rally

Organizers have promised a modern even that will stay true to the "challenging closed dirt roads, stunning picture-postcard scenery and exotic wildlife".

"Competitors can expect rocky and rutted tracks and unpredictable weather which could transform dry and dusty trails into glutinous mudbaths," the organizers have promised.

The fete is set to host the all female team comprising of Maxine Wahome and Chantal Young.