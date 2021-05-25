CS Fred Matiang'i, PS Kibicho summoned over 2022 General Election

The Senate National Security and Defence Committee is seeking to establish the measures put in place ahead of the 2022 elections.

Committee Chair Senator Fred Outa explained that the summons follows scuffles witnessed as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a series of by-elections in recent months.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Kisumu Senator further noted that the Committee will also be inviting Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti to outline security protocols around the IEBC while conducting elections.

Post-election Violence

A statement submitted to the Committee by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei pointed out concerns over the possibility of election-related violence given the political climate in the country presently.

"What measures are we putting in place to ensure that there is no loss of life and no Post-Election Violence (PEV) will be witnessed again? Is the IEBC ready to do its job? Are the security agencies prepared so that they do not make the mistakes that have been made in the previous elections and by elections," the Senator posed.

Senator Samson Cherargei Pulse Live Kenya

Senator Cherargei added that the true test would be in the upcoming Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga Ward mini-polls.

He further accused politicians of misusing security agencies to promote their own agenda as concerns the elections.

Mang’u Tallying Centre

The latest incident involving politicians occurred during the Juja constituency by-election conducted on May 15, 2021.

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro and a band of his operatives invaded the Mang’u Tallying Centre forcing the IEBC officials to suspend the counting of votes for hours.

"In order to ensure the safety of our staff, the election materials and to preserve the integrity of the lection process, the Commission hereby suspends the tallying process and announcement of results until normalcy is fully restored," the statement read in part.