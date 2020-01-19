Investigations into the shooting of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve which has been linked to Ebakasi East MP Babu Ownio has taken a new twist with the police going after a woman who was in the company of the MP when he allegedly shot the DJ at B-Club.

Police believe that the woman could have the key to unravelling the puzzle on what transpired during the incident with multiple accounts making rounds.

A police source involved with the investigations told the Sunday Standard that “From the available CCTV clips, we believe the woman has crucial information on what transpired on that night”.

The woman was captured appearing comfortable around the MP as he had a good time in the club in the company of other individuals.

Police on Saturday, January 18, 2020 raided the MP’s house in Kileleshwa and conducted a thorough search during which several bullets were recovered.

Quoting officers involved with the investigations, K24 Digital reports that the lawmaker was present during the exercise conducted today at 2PM.

The publication reports that the lawmaker owns the bullets legally.

Owino was on Saturday transferred to Gigiri police station amidst reports that a section of his supporters were planning to storm Kilimani police station to demand for his release.

DNA samples were collected from the MP to aid with investigations with the police cordoning off the scene of the shooting at B Club.

Through forensic investigations.Police hope to establish who pulled the trigger of the Stayer gun said to belong to the legislator on the morning of the shooting.

Babu Owino who is suspected to have shot DJ evolve

Meanwhile, DJ Evolve’s father has painfully recounted how he was called to rush to the hospital on the morning his son was shot.

He narrated that he rushed to the hospital where he found his son in a worrying state.

“The doctor told me my son had been brought to the facility and was very sick. When I got there, I could not recognize my child. He looked so frail. I thought I had lost him,” Johannes Orinda said.

He is still admitted in hospital and has undergone two successful surgeries.