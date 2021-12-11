RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Poet Tear Drops claims he was attacked by Azimio La Umoja attendees

Cyprian Kimutai

Excitement galore, cheers and congratulatory hugs were witnessed yesterday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani after Orange Democratic Party leader announced his intention to run for President come 2022.

However, outside the stadium, there was chaos and to some extent violence as witnessed by Poet Tear Drops post on Facebook.

According to Mark Joshua Ouma, better known as Teardrops, the poet was en route on the busy Thika superhighway when individuals he claims were from the Azimio La Umoja event attacked him.

"I've just been attacked and robbed by a group of goons Along Thika road who had attended the #AzimioLaUmoja they pushed me off a fast moving boda.

Yaani I can't believe umoja is starting with me going to the hospital for minding my own business. Just to remove my clothes I find out I've been stabbed twice, tunaishi aje vijana," stated the celebrity poet.

This wasn't the only reported incident at the event attended by a magnitude of Kenyans. Before the event started, altercation was first reported at the VIP entrance after a section of political leaders were denied access.

Reports intimated that supporters of some of the politicians had demanded to use the VIP entrance and the venue security detail was forced to intervene and keep them outside.

However, some of those blocked turned rowdy removing the already erected barricades that were meant to control human movements.

After the scenes turned chaotic, some rogue individuals who masqueraded as supporters took advantage of the situation and attempted to steal valuables from attendees during the commotion.

Maragua Member of Parliament, Mary Wamaua, was caught up in the melee and forced to leave the Kasarani Stadium after she was allegedly roughed up by security men in plain clothes at the gate.

"I am an elected Member of Parliament, but you are pushing me like a bag of potatoes," she protested.

Cyprian Kimutai

