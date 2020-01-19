Police officers based in Kamukunji area have arrested three notorious criminals along Ladhies road who were on their way to commit to a crime.

In a statement released by DCI, the police managed to intercept the thieves after receiving a tip off from members of the public. The thieves were then challenged to surrender but instead shot at the police officers forcing a fierce shoot out that saw three of the thieves get fatally injured whereas one escaped towards Muthurwa Estate.

"A combined team of @DCI_Kenya and @PoliceKE officers based at Kamukunji, acting on a tip off from the public on notorious criminals on a mission to commit crime managed to intercept them along Ladhies road where they were challenged to surrender but instead shot at our officers.

"A fierce shoot out ensued whereby three suspects were fatally wounded as the fourth one escaped towards Muthurwa Estate. The following items were recovered from the suspects: One min 8 pistol One Conther Pistol, A Pen knife & Four rounds of ammunition." read DCI's tweet.

The police are on hot pursuit of the escaped suspect.