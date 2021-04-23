You should have consulted before uprooting - Kenyan man tells police who invaded his Marijuana farm

The man accused authorities of invading an otherwise legally certified farm.

In a short clip shared by Citizen TV, the man claimed that the farm had been started as a project under a recognized community-based organization.

"How come you claim to not know about the project going on here? Why didn't you consult before uprooting the plants? Why doesn't the police post seem to know about us yet we even planted 200 avocado trees at your premises?

"This is malicious. I have already shown you the proper papers for our project and they can be validated by the courts, this is a CBO project," the unidentified man protested.

Kenyan Law on Marijuana

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994 outlaws the possession of, and trafficking in, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and cultivation of certain plants, including cannabis.