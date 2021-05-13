IG Mutyambai orders arrest of Nairobi DCI boss over deadly club shooting

IG Mutyambai has cracked the whip on the Embakasi DCI boss Simon Mutia Mwongela after a shooting incident which left a security guard dead at 4.30am outside a bar in Kayole.

"He has been arrested and is now under investigation for murder," IG Mutyambai said after issuing the orders.

According to eye witness reports, the DCIO had gone to the bar on Wednesday morning and demanded for the guard to let him through.

“And when he was told it had been closed, he shot the guard on his way out as he demanded to be shown where his car was,” a police officer who visited the crime scene told the media.

Police officers have been on the spotlight over unlawful use of firearms with cases of extrajudicial killings, and crimes of passion among the national police service being on the rise.

This comes in the background of the conviction of two police officers who were found guilty of the murder of Janet Wangui.

Wangui, 41, died after a group of officers opened fire on a vehicle she was in at City Park, Nairobi.

The two convicts' defense lawyer said that they opened fire over suspicious activity from the vehicle.