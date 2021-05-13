Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the arrest of the Embakasi Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO).
IG Mutyambai orders arrest of Nairobi DCI boss over deadly club shooting
Embakasi DCI boss caught in tragic gun incident
IG Mutyambai has cracked the whip on the Embakasi DCI boss Simon Mutia Mwongela after a shooting incident which left a security guard dead at 4.30am outside a bar in Kayole.
"He has been arrested and is now under investigation for murder," IG Mutyambai said after issuing the orders.
According to eye witness reports, the DCIO had gone to the bar on Wednesday morning and demanded for the guard to let him through.
“And when he was told it had been closed, he shot the guard on his way out as he demanded to be shown where his car was,” a police officer who visited the crime scene told the media.
Police officers have been on the spotlight over unlawful use of firearms with cases of extrajudicial killings, and crimes of passion among the national police service being on the rise.
This comes in the background of the conviction of two police officers who were found guilty of the murder of Janet Wangui.
Wangui, 41, died after a group of officers opened fire on a vehicle she was in at City Park, Nairobi.
The two convicts' defense lawyer said that they opened fire over suspicious activity from the vehicle.
"They acted recklessly and shot at the aim of killing. There was no shooting from inside the vehicle. By using the firearms to stop the car, they used force and acted contrary to the law," Justice Stella Mutuku ruled.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke