Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the immediate arrest and suspension of police officer who shot dead three people in Lessos, Nandi East Sub-County.

In a statement, Mutyambai directed that, officer involved in the shooting should be arraigned in Court on Friday, to face charges of the fatal shooting of 40 year old Lazarus Kirop.

“I have this afternoon directed the immediate interdiction, arrest and arraignment of an officer who was involved in a shooting incident in Lessos, Nandi East Sub-County today.

"The shooting incident ensued after a bodaboda rider carrying 2 pillion passengers was arrested & there were attempts by his fellow riders to free him, during which they also attempted to snatch an officer’s rifle, leading to the fatal shooting of 40 year old Lazarus Kirop,” reads IG Mutyambai’s statement.

The National Police Service Boss also directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to follow up the case and ensure justice is served.

“I have therefore written to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for action as stipulated in law. As stated in my new platform #EngageTheIG, we are committed to take stern disciplinary action against any other officers found culpable” IG directed.

On Thursday, three people died while five others sustained serious injuries in a clash between the police and residents of Lessos, following the shooting of 40 year old Lazarus Kirop.

Chaos erupted after hundreds of villagers stormed the Lessos Police Station and set ablaze the house of Officer Commanding Police Station (OCS) while protesting the killing of Lazarus Tirop.

It’s in the chaos that two other people were also shot dead by the police officers who were handling the angry villagers.

“Officers then withdrew back to the station but were followed by a riotus mob who caused damage to sections of the station and burnt the house of the officer commanding station (OCS). Attempts to bar irate crowd from further causing destruction to the station were in vain, leading to the fatal shooting of two more” reads part of the statement from National Police Service.