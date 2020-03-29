Drama ensued in Bungoma on Sunday after police officers arrested at least three pastors while enforcing government directive barring meetings at churches.

The men of God were caught on the wrong side of the law with one confessing that he only convened the meeting to collect offerings, popularly known as sadaka.

Those arrested include Godfrey Njoroge of Apostolic Faith Ministries-Maputu and Pastor Kevin Wekesa of Jehovah’s Witnesses Manyanja.

Also arrested for defying the government’s order is Stanley Wafula of Repentance and Holiness Church.

In complete disregard of the directive, the pastors placed people’s lives at risk by convening the meetings

The congregants managed to escape during the police raid.

The pastors claimed that they were not aware of the directive banning gatherings for services activities in Churches.

NTV reports that others who are keen at beating the directive have resorted to meeting with the congregation at people’s houses instead of in the Church.

Many churches and other places of worship heeded to the government’s directive of not opening their doors for worship today.

Churches across the country remained deserted as religious leaders embraced technology to provide spiritual nourishment online.

Below is the video, courtesy of NTV.