Police issue advisory to ladies shopping on Instagram

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have observed that with the festive season entering its climax, more shoppers are falling prey to the fraudsters.

Advising consumers to do their due diligence before sending money to online vendors, DCI also pointed out that most of the reported fraud incidents involve clothing stores and jewelry sellers.

Police have also noted that fraudsters are mostly using Instagram and targeting women.

"Members of the public are advised to be careful when shopping for goods online. We have received numerous reports from clients who ordered for goods advertised on social networking sites especially on Instagram, but the goods were either not delivered or the quality not similar to what was advertised.

"Many Kenyans especially ladies shopping for trendy outfits and jewelry, have fallen victim and lost their money through such frauds. You are advised to be careful when making purchases online, by first ascertaining the identity of the seller and the address of their businesses. Resist the temptation to send money to perceived genuine dealers, who later turn out to be cons," the advisory read.

Social media Apps also provide for ways of reporting fraud accounts on their platforms.