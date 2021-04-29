Police have recovered the bodies of men who went missing after a meeting in Kitengela, Kajiado County.
Bodies of men who went missing in Kitengela found
Mystery as bodies found in various parts of the country
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
The first body - that of 35-year-old Mr Elijah Obuong - was discovered at a mortuary in Murang'a county.
Police say that the body was collected from a river at the border of Kiharu and Kangema on April 22, 2021.
The second body - that of 30-year-old Benjamin Amache Imbai - was found at General Kago Mortuary in Thika after being collected from a thicket.
A third body was found in Mathioya River, Murang'a County later on Thursday afternoon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke