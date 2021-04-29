RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Bodies of men who went missing in Kitengela found

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Mystery as bodies found in various parts of the country

Elijah Obuong, Benjamin Amache Imbai, Brian Oduor, Jack Ochieng who disappeared from Kitengela on April 19, 2021
Elijah Obuong, Benjamin Amache Imbai, Brian Oduor, Jack Ochieng who disappeared from Kitengela on April 19, 2021

Police have recovered the bodies of men who went missing after a meeting in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The first body - that of 35-year-old Mr Elijah Obuong - was discovered at a mortuary in Murang'a county.

Police say that the body was collected from a river at the border of Kiharu and Kangema on April 22, 2021.

The second body - that of 30-year-old Benjamin Amache Imbai - was found at General Kago Mortuary in Thika after being collected from a thicket.

A third body was found in Mathioya River, Murang'a County later on Thursday afternoon.

