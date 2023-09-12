1 dead, 10 injured in Hoima road crash involving Bobi Wine’s convoy

"At 5:30 p.m., we received reports of a tragic incident where one person lost his life on the spot and ten others sustained injuries. These individuals were part of the convoy heading to Kigorobya sub-county to attend a campaign rally for NUP candidate Mr. Moses Aguuda. The incident took place at Mumpuda along the Hoima-Buliisa road," Hakiza explained.

He added: "It is alleged that the driver of the motorcycle carrying the deceased experienced a sudden brake malfunction in the middle of the road. As a result, other motorcycles following closely collided with him. Additionally, an unidentified vehicle with no licence plate had some of its parts damaged in the incident."

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred as the convoy, accompanying National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, was heading to Kigorobya sub-county in Hoima district to attend a campaign rally for the party’s candidate in the Hoima district by-election.

Pulse Uganda has learned that the deceased was a technician from Buhimba town council in Kikuube district and was a passenger on one of the unidentified motorcycles involved.

He tragically died at the scene of the road crash. The injured victims, whose identities are yet to be established, were promptly rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital for medical treatment.