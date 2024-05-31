12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans

In a comprehensive press release issued today by Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the Kenyan government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the retirement benefits for former state officers, including presidents, vice presidents, and the former prime minister.

This declaration comes amidst ongoing public discussions on the expenditures associated with these benefits.

The government highlighted its dedication to ensuring that retired presidents and other senior state officers receive their entitled benefits as per the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

Contrary to some opinions, the government has consistently honored these obligations, reinforcing the nation’s respect for its leaders even after they leave office.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta's Benefits

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who completed his two terms in office, has received a lump sum payment of Sh48 million, equivalent to one year’s salary for each term served.

Additionally, he receives a monthly pension of Sh1.6 million, coupled with various allowances, including:

Entertainment: Sh200,000

Housing: Sh300,000

Fuel: Sh200,000

Utilities (water, electricity, and telephone): Sh300,000

These benefits are tax-exempt, providing significant financial relief to the former president.

Medical and Transportation Provisions

The government ensures comprehensive medical and hospital cover worth Sh20 million for both local and overseas treatment for President Kenyatta and his spouse.

He is also entitled to two new cars of his choice, replaceable every three years, each with an engine capacity of at least 3000cc, and three additional vehicles with similar specifications.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency. Pulse Live Kenya

The retired president has access to a total of 12 vehicles, including:

2 Toyota Land Cruisers (4000cc)

1 Mercedes Benz (5000cc)

4 Toyota Prados (2700cc)

2 Range Rovers (4200cc)

2 Range Rovers (5000cc)

1 Subaru Forester (2000cc)

These vehicles are fully fueled and maintained by the government. The former first lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has also been issued three fuel cards for her vehicles.

Staffing and Office Provisions

Kenyatta's retirement package includes a fully furnished and maintained office of his choice, along with a dedicated staff of 33 members, which will increase to 34.

This staff includes private secretaries, hospitality officers, drivers, communication assistants, and other support personnel.

Notably, the government also covers the costs associated with VIP protection and maintenance of the former president's homes.

Austerity Measures and Delegations:

In light of concerns about large delegations accompanying former president during international engagements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended a lean delegation of 10 staff for such trips.

This includes aides, doctors, advisors, security officers, and media personnel, reflecting the government's commitment to austerity measures.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi Pulse Live Kenya

Commitment to Other Retired Officers:

The press release also mentioned the government's continued support for other retired state officers, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, first retired Vice President Moody Awori, and the second retired Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.