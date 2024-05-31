The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

Government confirms generous retirement benefits for former President Uhuru Kenyatta

A collage of Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and a vehicle
A collage of Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and a vehicle
  • The government confirms generous retirement benefits for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior state officers
  • Former President Uhuru Kenyatta receives a lump sum payment equivalent to one year's salary for each term served, along with a monthly pension and tax-exempt allowances
  • He also has access to comprehensive medical and hospital cover, multiple vehicles including fuel and maintenance

Recommended articles

In a comprehensive press release issued today by Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the Kenyan government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the retirement benefits for former state officers, including presidents, vice presidents, and the former prime minister.

This declaration comes amidst ongoing public discussions on the expenditures associated with these benefits.

The government highlighted its dedication to ensuring that retired presidents and other senior state officers receive their entitled benefits as per the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to some opinions, the government has consistently honored these obligations, reinforcing the nation’s respect for its leaders even after they leave office.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023 Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who completed his two terms in office, has received a lump sum payment of Sh48 million, equivalent to one year’s salary for each term served.

Additionally, he receives a monthly pension of Sh1.6 million, coupled with various allowances, including:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Entertainment: Sh200,000
  • Housing: Sh300,000
  • Fuel: Sh200,000
  • Utilities (water, electricity, and telephone): Sh300,000

These benefits are tax-exempt, providing significant financial relief to the former president.

The government ensures comprehensive medical and hospital cover worth Sh20 million for both local and overseas treatment for President Kenyatta and his spouse.

He is also entitled to two new cars of his choice, replaceable every three years, each with an engine capacity of at least 3000cc, and three additional vehicles with similar specifications.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency. Pulse Live Kenya

The retired president has access to a total of 12 vehicles, including:

  • 2 Toyota Land Cruisers (4000cc)
  • 1 Mercedes Benz (5000cc)
  • 4 Toyota Prados (2700cc)
  • 2 Range Rovers (4200cc)
  • 2 Range Rovers (5000cc)
  • 1 Subaru Forester (2000cc)

These vehicles are fully fueled and maintained by the government. The former first lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has also been issued three fuel cards for her vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyatta's retirement package includes a fully furnished and maintained office of his choice, along with a dedicated staff of 33 members, which will increase to 34.

This staff includes private secretaries, hospitality officers, drivers, communication assistants, and other support personnel.

Notably, the government also covers the costs associated with VIP protection and maintenance of the former president's homes.

Austerity Measures and Delegations:

In light of concerns about large delegations accompanying former president during international engagements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended a lean delegation of 10 staff for such trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes aides, doctors, advisors, security officers, and media personnel, reflecting the government's commitment to austerity measures.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi Pulse Live Kenya

Commitment to Other Retired Officers:

The press release also mentioned the government's continued support for other retired state officers, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, first retired Vice President Moody Awori, and the second retired Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Each of these leaders is entitled to three vehicles, in accordance with the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act and subsequent amendments.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans

12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans

ODM MP who beat rival by only 21 votes loses seat after Supreme Court judgement

ODM MP who beat rival by only 21 votes loses seat after Supreme Court judgement

KMTC fee structure 2024, intakes & how to change campuses [Application Process]

KMTC fee structure 2024, intakes & how to change campuses [Application Process]

Suspect nicknamed 'Samido' sentenced to death

Suspect nicknamed 'Samido' sentenced to death

UDA fallout escalates, Malala alleges takeover of party platforms by State House insider

UDA fallout escalates, Malala alleges takeover of party platforms by State House insider

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Ruto explains why plane used for the U.S. state visit cost Sh10M & not Sh200M

Ruto explains why plane used for the U.S. state visit cost Sh10M & not Sh200M

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with UDA Sec Gen Cleophas Malala at State House, Nairobi

UDA fallout escalates, Malala alleges takeover of party platforms by State House insider

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lands in Nanyuki for KDF Day celebrations on October 14, 2022

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

Magarini MP Harrison Garama Kombe

ODM MP who beat rival by only 21 votes loses seat after Supreme Court judgement

A collage of Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and a vehicle

12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans