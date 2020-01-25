The Building Bridges Initiative forum that was billed as the ultimate face-off between team Tangatanga and team Kieleweka failed to live up to its billing, thanks to well calculated moves by organizers of the event, led by Hassan Joho and Raila Odinga.

While the team Tangatanga had gone to the rally breathing fire and ready for any eventuality, they were quickly subdued by the charms of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who was on hand to welcome them to the event.

The atmosphere was so full of positive message that for the first time in a long while, Murkomen actually ended up referring to Raila Odinga as "Baba", a term he rarely uses in positive light.

Led by Kipchumba Murkomen, the team had alleged that plans were underway to sideline and humiliate them by not offering them seats.

They were offered seats at the podium alongside other dignitaries in line with what BBI hopes to achieve-a united and prosperous nation.

Kipchumba Murkomen seated between Mohamed Ali and James Orengo at the Mombasa BBI forum

Despite the long list of guests at the event, the organizers did a good job in giving leaders present at the gathering a chance to share their minds.

Murkomen was among the leaders who spoke at the event, reiterating that he supports the BBI report but insisting that it must be subjected to a referendum.

The pro-handshake team steered clear of 2022 politics, focusing their speeches on issues that affect the Coast region.

They also refrained from roping in DP Ruto into their speeches, carefully choosing their words.

Many welcomed the team that initially appeared opposed to the BBI back to the flock.

The strategy worked perfectly as there was no commotion or political accusations and counter-accusations.

Even Nyali MP who had alleged that he is privy to suspicious plans by hired goons were well received at the event and treated with respect and dignity.

In what many termed as a wise move, concerns that he had raised on Friday during a foiled press briefing were also part of the 16-points agenda tabled by Coast leaders.

This essentially meant that he had nothing more to add to the comprehensive list and could not criticize the organizers for leaving out anything.

With the heavy security presence and the politically-charged environment leading to the forum, many had anticipated that a section of leaders would be barred from the event as was the case in Nakuu when a section of Tangatanga MPs were barred from accessing the venue of an event presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Security was tight at the Mombasa BBI event

The security officers focused on doing their lawful duties and were even lauded by Murkomen.

"So far we arrived safely and the security is uptight. We laud the police and we look forward to a successful meeting. I appreciate I was given a seat and who I seat next too does not matter," Murkomen stated.