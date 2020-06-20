President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned Jubilee Party MPs to an urgent meeting on Monday, 22 June 2020 as divisions continue to play out with Deputy President William Ruto launching Jubilee Asili Centre and meeting rebel MPs.

The Standard reports that the President who is the Jubilee party leader will chair the virtual meeting from State House while the MPs will converge at the Kenyatta International Conventional Center (KICC).

A source privy to the details confirmed that during the Monday meeting, the Jubilee party leader will call his troops to order in the midst of heightened political drama that saw the launch of Jubilee Asili Center and a petition to oust National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale gain momentum.

File image of Aden Duale with DP Ruto

Changes in party leadership and Duale's fate

The Monday meeting will also see the President unveil his new parliamentary leadership team amidst open rebellion in the party.

The publication quoted a source privy to the details of the Monday meeting confirming that “the purge is on. The party leader has convened another PG on Monday, where Mr Duale will be shown the door”.

“The President received the petition from the MPs expressing their lack of confidence in Duale. He (Uhuru) has gone through the petition and made a decision, which will be communicated during the meeting,” added the source.

At least 130 MPs have signed a petition seeking to oust Duale from the National Assembly Majority Leader position.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega who led the push to oust Duale hinted at major changes in the offing.

“I believe by next week, the Party leader will call a meeting to restructure the party leadership in compliance with the Standing Orders that gives him up to Thursday next week,” said Kega.

Ruto meeting rebel MPs at Jubilee Asili Centre

Should he be ousted, Duale will be the latest casualty in the on-going purge in the Jubilee party that has seen several politicians allied to the Tangatanga outfit kicked out of key party leadership positions.

The purge has exposed the divisions in the party, with the de-whipped MPs ganging up to set up a parallel office, Jubilee Asili Centre that was unveiled by DP Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto (in black jacket) with MPs allied to the Tangatanga outfit

Ruto also met the MPs who were de-whipped from various positions in the National Assembly and Senate in what is believed to be an attempt to put in place a team to advance his 2022 political ambitions.

The Jubilee Party leadership allied to the President is keen on getting rid of all party officials working against the government agenda and who have chosen to focus on 2022 succession politics, against the wishes of the president.