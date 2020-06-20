Barely a day after Deputy President William Ruto launched the parallel Jubilee Asili Centre, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have responded swiftly with a master-move that will alter Kenya’s political landscape.

Plans are underway to have ODM and Jubilee Party sign a cooperation agreement in the next few weeks, followed by the formation of a Super-alliance that will field a joint presidential candidate for the two parties in the 2022 elections.

Analysts opine that the move will leave DP Ruto with no option but to bolt out of Jubilee Party to realize his 2022 dream.

It is understood that the decision was made earlier on, but with the rapidly-evolving political situation in the country, the two parties are keen on unveiling the deal earlier than scheduled.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi confirmed the plans, stating that “It is no secret that there will be a new outfit”.

“It will be an alliance of Jubilee, ODM and other willing political players,” he added.

Kipchumba Murkomen with Deputy William Ruto

“Parties are formed to win power and govern. They are not charitable organisations. Towards the 2022 elections, political visibility and strength will be achieved only if we strategise properly.” Mbadi added without giving details.

The end game of the Uhuru-Raila alliance is to field a joint presidential candidate for their parties in the 2022 elections.

Well-placed sources confirmed that Siaya Senator, James Orengo is leading teams from the two parties in drafting the coalition papers which will soon be made public.

Speaking in Taita Taveta last month, Orengo hinted at the two leaders working together, stating that There is possibility that the two top leaders (Uhuru and Raila) will form a political alliance ahead of 2022 because they are working together to stabilise the country”.

Purge in Jubilee

The last few months have seen politicians allied to the Tangatanga outfit of Jubilee kicked out of parliamentary leadership positions, a clear indication that all is not well in the party.

Among those affected in the purge are Kipchumba Murkomen, Kindiki Kithure, Moses Kuria, Susan Kihika among others.

The disgruntled politicians went ahead to unveil a parallel Jubilee Asili Center that has now attracted the wrath of Jubilee party vice chairman, David Murathe.

"You can't claim to have a party that appears to share a name and slogan with another because it will confuse people. We have the copyright of Jubilee, so they can't list another party with that name.

"If they want to move to something else they are good to go. Good riddance.” Murathe told the Standard on Friday, 19 June 2020.