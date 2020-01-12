Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta alleging unfair treatment of politicians allied to his Deputy William Ruto and linking his arrest to his staunch support for DP Ruto.

Speaking shortly after being released from Kilimani police station, the lawmaker dared powerful state officials who are not happy about his political stand to arrest him, making it clear that no amount of harassment and intimidation will make him change his stand, laying bare what he figuratively termed as unfair treatment.

Moses Kuria in police custody

He also claimed that the complainant who he allegedly assaulted was bribed and coached to defame him at a time when he is innocent.

"We just had a quarrel with the woman (Activist Jane Wanja) but there was no physical altercation," Kuria stated…They want to defame me and because I am not a thief, they seized this opportunity" Kuria said.

"I want to send a humble appeal to the president. You are in a polygamous family. Be even-handed on everyone. Let Raila, Matiang'i and Waiguru camp play their game and let the other one led by DP Ruto play our game, and then we will meet in the grassroots," Kuria affirmed.

Kuria maintained that no amount of intimidation will make him change his support for the DP, insisting that just like other political players, they are keen on 2022 and will form the next government.

“I belong to the wing where I am in an alliance with H.E DP Ruto and I have no shame for that. If that is why you are arresting me, then take me back (in police custody) kwa sababu siondoki hapo (because am not changing my position).

"I have no shame or guilt to say that in this country, we are headed for elections next year but one, and it is more natural that we are going to have formations. What happened yesterday was the formation of the Raila-Matiang'i-Waiguru formation that came out of Kisii. What happened was the launch of their presidential campaigns.

Moses Kuria shortly after being released from police custody

"We are all in a formation and are seeking for power. We are going to form the next government in 2022, and we will be in the State House. We have no regrets about that," Kuria stated.

The legislator was arrested for allegedly assaulting Joyce Wanja on Dec. 8, 2019 was released after hours of drama with legislators allied to the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee maintaining that he was held at the facility on “orders from above”.

He secured his freedom after paying Ksh20, 000 cash bail.