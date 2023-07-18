Azimio la Umoja leadership has announced the unveiling of the Sufuria Movement on Wednesday, July 19.
Sufuria Movement: Azimio leaders change tact over maandamano
Martha Karua said that despite the withdrawal of security for Azimio leaders, the maandamano planned for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week would go on as earlier announced.
Speaking on Tuesday, July 18, Azimio principal Martha Karua said that the opposition would launch the Sufuria Movement to protest the high cost of living.
“At midday tomorrow we ask Kenyans to come out of their homes and bang sufurias, pots and pans to signify lack of food. The Sufuria Movement kicks off tomorrow and continues until the battle is won,” she said.
Karua added that in Nairobi, protestors will gather at Joseph Kangethe grounds, Kamukunji grounds and Jacaranda grounds.
Karua revealed that the collection of signatures against President William Ruto had reached 6 million.
“We are pleased to announce that through the 'Tumechoka Citizens' Initiative', we have hit over 6 million signatures from Kenyans who are fed up with the Ruto regime,” she spoke.
She also disclosed that the opposition plans to file a case against police officers over their conduct during the previous maandamano.
She asked Kenyans to share captured evidence of police brutality.
“We appeal to all Kenyans of goodwill who have photographic or video evidence of police brutality to share with us. We further ask Kenyans to resort to citizen journalism and film state offers, including police and politicians who brutalise Kenyans in their course of duty,” she said.
