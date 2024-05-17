CS Moses Kuria slams DP Gachagua's approach to issues facing Mt Kenya region [Video]

In a candid interview with journalist Sam Gituku, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria openly criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's approach to addressing issues in the Mt Kenya region & upcoming Limuru III meeting.

The upcoming meeting, scheduled for May 17, is generating significant attention and controversy among Mt. Kenya leaders.

The meeting was rescheduled to address various socio-political issues affecting the Mt. Kenya region.

Gachagua has expressed concern that he was not consulted about the meeting, asserting his position as the senior-most politician in the region.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua enjoying perfomances at the National Drama and Film Festival at Kang'aru Girls High School in Embu County on April 16, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua emphasised the importance of being informed and involved in regional matters, inviting organizers to reach out to him for collaboration​.

On Thursday, during a media interview, CS Kuria slammed DP Gachagua's suggestion that leaders such as Karua and Kioni should go to his office with their concerns.

"I don't know why you are asking me about my boss because he is my boss, but because you have asked and I am never one to hide, I don't agree with him," Kuria stated.

The Cabinet Secretary continued that "We were elected by the people to solve their issues. If Martha Karua calls me today to her house or Jeremiah Kioni, I will go. They don’t have to come to me. Solutions to the problems of this country have no forwarding address. This country has a lot of problems and we need all of us. You cannot tell me that if you find a problem, come and see me. Who are you?"

Kuria's remarks highlight a significant rift within the leadership of the Mt Kenya region.

Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during an interview with Kameme FM on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The tension within the Mt Kenya leadership has been escalated by the rejection of the meeting by certain leaders withing the region.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and other leaders allied to the government have criticized the meeting, labeling it as promoting tribalism and outdated political practices.

They argue that the focus should be on unity and post-election recovery rather than ethnic divisive politics.

The "one man, one vote, one shilling" proposal is a formula for resource allocation in Kenya that advocates for distributing government funds based on population size.

The idea is that every person should have an equal vote and an equal share of resources, reflecting the principle that areas with larger populations should receive more government funding.

Key Points of the Proposal

Population-Based Allocation. The formula suggests that resources should be distributed proportionally to the population size of each constituency or county. This means that regions with more people would receive more funds, ensuring that the allocation of resources is fair and equitable. Current Distribution Issues. Proponents of the formula, such as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, argue that the current system is unfair. Under the existing revenue-sharing formula, population accounts for only 45% of the allocation criteria, with the rest based on factors like basic equal share (25%), poverty levels (20%), land area (8%), and fiscal responsibility (2%)​. Arguments for the Proposal. Advocates believe that the current method disadvantages highly populated areas, which contribute more in taxes but do not receive a proportionate share of development funds. Gachagua and other supporters argue that this results in underfunded infrastructure and services in populous regions, making it difficult to address local needs effectively​. Political and Regional Implications: The proposal is particularly significant for the Mt Kenya region, which is densely populated. Leaders from this region, including Gachagua, have been vocal about the need for the formula to ensure fair distribution of resources. The debate has become a central political issue, influencing regional and national politics.

Pulse Live Kenya

Controversy and Opposition

Ethnic and Regional Tensions

Critics argue that the proposal could amplify ethnic and regional tensions by privileging more populous areas over less populated but equally needy regions.

They believe that factors like poverty and land area should also play a significant role in resource allocation to ensure balanced development across the country.

Government Stance

President William Ruto has avoided taking a definitive stance on the issue, focusing instead on broader economic and developmental concerns.