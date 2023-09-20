Why CS Kuria's public apology raises more questions

The apology comes amidst growing tensions over the rising cost of fuel and concerns about government officials' interactions with citizens.

On September 15, Moses Kuria sparked a nationwide debate when he suggested that fuel prices were likely to increase in the coming months due to global dynamics.

Trade CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

However Kuria has now expressed remorse and retracted his earlier statement.

In his apology, Kuria acknowledged that his earlier remarks were incorrect, insensitive, and arrogant.

"On Friday 15th September I made some comments indicating that the price of fuel is likely to go up in the coming months owing to global dynamics. I have since been advised by people like Dr Boni Khalwale and his master that the statement was incorrect, insensitive and arrogant. I am made to now understand that the price will come down. I apologise profusely since to err is human," he said.

This apology has divided public opinion, with some Kenyans questioning its sincerity.

Others also wondered who the CS was referring to as "Khalwale's master".

Many speculate that Kuria's apology may be connected to recent comments made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua has repeatedly called on state officials to exercise caution in their interactions with citizens and to adhere to the government's official position on key matters.

“I would like to urge all of us who were given the privilege to serve, to do so with passion and commitment for the Kenyan people and for the African people.

"Again as I said on Sunday, those of us who have been given the privilege to serve to do so with humility. Have empathy with the people you take care of,” he said during the 36th General Conference of the International Scientific Council of the Trypanosomiasis Research and Control on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Gachagua, who jetted back into the country after attending a business forum in Colombia, expressed concern about the exchanges between public servants and Kenyan citizens.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his official residence in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

He warned against arrogance among public officers and emphasized the importance of maintaining a united front on issues such as fuel prices.