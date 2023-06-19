The sports category has moved to a new website.

Moses Kuria's Biography: Education, family, net worth & banking career in Saudi Arabia

Lynet Okumu

Moses Kuria faces backlash after issuing a warning to government officials of potential job loss if they advertise with the Nation Media Group

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria

Moses Kiarie Kuria is a prominent Kenyan politician who currently serves as the Cabinet Secretary of Trade and Industry.

Known for his heated political disagreements and outspoken nature, Kuria has made headlines with his compelling force and confrontational approach.

Born and raised in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County, on February 19, 1971, The outspoken Kuria began his educational journey at Githuya Primary School.

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria

He completed his primary education in 1983 and proceeded to Ituru Secondary School, where he studied from 1984 to 1987. Afterward, Kuria enrolled at Thika High School for his A-levels in 1988.

In 1990, Kuria secured admission to the University of Nairobi, where he pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce. Specializing in accounting and finance, he graduated in 1993.

Following his graduation, Moses Kuria secured his first job as an auditor at Family Finance and Building Society, gaining valuable experience in the banking sector.

Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria

Subsequently, he joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1995 as the Chief Operating Officer.

Subsequently, he joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1995 as the Chief Operating Officer.

In 1999, Kuria left Standard Chartered Bank and ventured to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a manager in Al Rajhi Bank, one of the world's largest Islamic banks.

During his four-year tenure, he gained exposure to the global economy and its influencers.

Returning to Kenya in 2007, Kuria was invited by the late President Mwai Kibaki to serve as a consultant in his government, providing valuable insights into trade matters.

Trade CS Moses Kuria during a visit to Belarus on June 7, 2023
Trade CS Moses Kuria during a visit to Belarus on June 7, 2023

READ: CS Kuria threatens to fire gov't officials who advertise on Nation

He initially joined Kibaki's PNU Party as a spokesman and director of programmes before aligning with Uhuru Kenyatta, the then leader of the KANU Party, in 2008.

Kuria's political involvement continued as he joined The National Alliance Party (TNA) in 2013 as the Director of Strategy.

In 2014, he successfully contested and won a by-election, becoming a Member of Parliament for Gatundu South. He went on to defend his seat in the 2017 General Elections.

Moses Kuria at a previous campaign rally
Moses Kuria at a previous campaign rally

READ: CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

Moses Kuria is a devoted family man, married to his supportive wife, Joyce Njambi. The couple first met while working as colleagues at Al Rajhi Bank in Saudi Arabia.

They have been blessed with two sons, who are now in their middle years.

Moses Kuria, his wife Joyce Njambi and their two sons
Moses Kuria, his wife Joyce Njambi and their two sons

READ: CS Kuria reveals details of his little-known tech background

According to the vetting committee of Ruto's nominated cabinet secretaries, Moses Kuria's net worth is estimated to be around Sh750 million.

Moses Kuria's Biography: Education, family, net worth & banking career in Saudi Arabia

Moses Kuria's Biography: Education, family, net worth & banking career in Saudi Arabia

