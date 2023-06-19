Moses Kuria's Biography: Education, family, net worth & banking career in Saudi Arabia

Known for his heated political disagreements and outspoken nature, Kuria has made headlines with his compelling force and confrontational approach.

Background & education

Born and raised in Gatundu South Constituency, Kiambu County, on February 19, 1971, The outspoken Kuria began his educational journey at Githuya Primary School.

He completed his primary education in 1983 and proceeded to Ituru Secondary School, where he studied from 1984 to 1987. Afterward, Kuria enrolled at Thika High School for his A-levels in 1988.

In 1990, Kuria secured admission to the University of Nairobi, where he pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce. Specializing in accounting and finance, he graduated in 1993.

Banking career

Following his graduation, Moses Kuria secured his first job as an auditor at Family Finance and Building Society, gaining valuable experience in the banking sector.

Subsequently, he joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1995 as the Chief Operating Officer.

In 1999, Kuria left Standard Chartered Bank and ventured to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he worked as a manager in Al Rajhi Bank, one of the world's largest Islamic banks.

During his four-year tenure, he gained exposure to the global economy and its influencers.

Political journey

Returning to Kenya in 2007, Kuria was invited by the late President Mwai Kibaki to serve as a consultant in his government, providing valuable insights into trade matters.

He initially joined Kibaki's PNU Party as a spokesman and director of programmes before aligning with Uhuru Kenyatta, the then leader of the KANU Party, in 2008.

Kuria's political involvement continued as he joined The National Alliance Party (TNA) in 2013 as the Director of Strategy.

In 2014, he successfully contested and won a by-election, becoming a Member of Parliament for Gatundu South. He went on to defend his seat in the 2017 General Elections.

Family & personal life

Moses Kuria is a devoted family man, married to his supportive wife, Joyce Njambi. The couple first met while working as colleagues at Al Rajhi Bank in Saudi Arabia.

They have been blessed with two sons, who are now in their middle years.

Net worth

